4 hours ago

Razak Simpson, defender for Nations FC, attributed their recent triumph over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League matchday 23 clash to the strategic instructions provided by their coach.

In a tense encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, the Premier League debutants secured a narrow win over the seasoned Ghanaian giants, extending Kotoko’s losing streak to four games.

Forward Asamoah Boateng Afriyie sealed the victory with a crucial goal, marking his 10th of the season and reinforcing his position as the league's top scorer.

Speaking after the match, Simpson, who was named the man of the match, emphasized the team's determination to secure maximum points against Kotoko.

“We were determined to win this game. It’s not easy playing against a great club like Asante Kotoko, but we were determined to win, and of course, I’m feeling the vibe now,” Simpson stated.

He further highlighted the significance of their coach's instructions, particularly emphasizing the importance of discipline throughout the game.

“After taking the lead, our coach asked us to stay disciplined throughout the game. I’m happy to win the man of the match, and I will keep on working hard and see what happens at the end of the season,” he added.

Simpson's contributions have been crucial to Nations FC's success, as he has made 20 appearances and provided an assist as a defender.

The Premier League debutants have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the domestic top-flight and are now contenders for the title.

With 40 points, Nations FC currently sits second on the league standings after 23 matches, trailing leaders Samartex by just two points.