18 hours ago

Nations FC has announced a landmark partnership with Lotto Sport SA, a globally recognized sportswear brand, marking a significant milestone in the club's development and commitment to excellence.

Under this new alliance, Lotto Sport SA will provide Nations FC players and staff with high-quality apparel for the 2024-25 season.

This collaboration not only aims to outfit the team with top-tier sportswear but also reflects a mutual dedication to professionalism, innovation, and the passion for football.

The partnership is set to enhance Nations FC's professional image and improve the fan experience as the club competes at the highest levels of the Ghana Premier League.

With Lotto Sport SA's support, Nations FC looks forward to strengthening its connection with its growing fan base and making a notable impact on the field.

This strategic alliance represents a shared vision between the two entities and is expected to play a pivotal role in the club's continued success and development.