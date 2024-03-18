4 hours ago

Nations FC delivered a commanding performance at home, clinching a 3-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie netted twice, with Bismark Oppong adding a stunner to seal the victory for the hosts.

Asamoah Boateng broke the deadlock in the 45th minute, providing Nations FC with an early lead, followed by Bismark Oppong's goal in the 71st minute. Boateng secured his brace in the 82nd minute, sealing the three points for Nations FC.

In Nsoatre, Nsoatreman FC bounced back to winning form with a narrow 1-0 victory over reigning champions Medeama SC. Stephen Diyou scored the solitary goal of the match, securing the win for Nsoatreman FC.

Meanwhile, Bechem United secured a 1-0 win over Legon Cities at the Fosu Gyeabour Park, courtesy of Emmanuel Abban's decisive goal.

At the DUN’S Park, Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive home run with a 2-1 victory over Bofoakwa Tano.

Alex Aso opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by Appiah McCarthy's strike in the 9th minute. Although Solomon Oblitey pulled one back for Bofoakwa Tano in the 28th minute, Gold Stars held on for a 2-1 win.

In the Sunday fixture, Karela United secured a late 89th-minute goal to edge out Real Tamale United in Tamale.