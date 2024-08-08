1 hour ago

Nations FC have bolstered their squad for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with the acquisition of experienced defender Raymond Oko Grippman.

The Abrankese-based club signed the 27-year-old center-back from relegated Accra Great Olympics as part of their strategy to strengthen their defensive lineup.

In a statement confirming the signing, Nations FC expressed their excitement about the new addition: "We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced defender Raymond Oko Grippman from Accra Great Olympics."

Grippman brings a wealth of experience to the team, having been a standout player for Great Olympics since his move from Young Wise in 2019.

Known for his versatility, Grippman can operate as a right-back or left-back in addition to his primary role as a center-back.

Over his time in the Ghana Premier League, he has made 80 appearances and scored four goals for the capital-based club.

As part of their preparations for the new season, Nations FC participated in the Nsenkyire Cup, where they faced off against FA Cup winners Nsoatreman FC, Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex, and Legon Cities.

The Kumasi-based club is set to kick off their season with a home game against Bechem United, with Grippman expected to play a crucial role in their campaign.