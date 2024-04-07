6 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC displayed resilience and determination to secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics, propelling them to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.

The Premier League debutants knew that only a win would be enough to propel them to the top of the table, and Razak Simpson's dramatic 93rd-minute strike sealed the deal, sending their fans into jubilation.

Coach Kasim Mingle fielded a formidable starting lineup, featuring the likes of Kofi Mensah, Emmanuel Boahene, Razak Simpson, Prince Badu, Abdul Karim, and Justice Amate, instilling confidence in his players to deliver the desired result.

Despite dominating proceedings, Nations FC struggled to convert their chances in the first half, with Great Olympics putting up a resilient defensive display to keep the scores level at halftime.

As the game seemed destined for a stalemate, Nations FC found a breakthrough in the dying moments, as Razak Simpson expertly dispatched a free-kick from the edge of the box, securing all three points for his side.

With this hard-fought victory, Mingle's side ascended to the top of the league table, awaiting the outcome of Sunday's clash between champions Medeama SC and FC Samartex to consolidate their position.

Nations FC are currently second with 43 points two more behind leaders FC Samartex 1996.