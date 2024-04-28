9 hours ago

Nations FC's aspirations for the Premier League title suffered a significant setback as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home by Bibiani GoldStars FC on Saturday.

In a tightly contested match at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, both teams struggled to find the breakthrough, resulting in a stalemate.

The draw dealt a blow to Nations FC's title ambitions, leaving them trailing leaders FC Samartex 1996 by seven points with only six games remaining in the season.

Coach Kasim Mingle faces the challenge of revitalizing his team's confidence following a string of disappointing results.

Finding a solution to their recent struggles will be crucial as they aim to bounce back in the remaining matches of the campaign.

Despite the setback, Nations FC maintains their position in second place on the table with 45 points, but they now face increased pressure from teams like Aduana Stars, who closely trail them with 42 points.