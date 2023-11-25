5 hours ago

Brace yourselves for November's online shopping spree! But beware—fraudsters are gearing up too. Learn expert tips to safeguard your purchases and outsmart cyber trickery during discount campaigns.

As November unfolds, the digital realm is ablaze with back-to-back discounts and campaigns on online shopping sites. The allure of saving big beckons millions of consumers, especially as Black Friday and Cyber Monday loom on the horizon. However, amid the shopping frenzy, a darker underbelly emerges—the surge in fraud attempts. With organized crime gangs doubling or even tripling their efforts, online shoppers are urged to tread cautiously. In this digital dance of discounts and deceit, Cyber Security Expert Osman Demircan sheds light on the tricks fraudsters employ and the crucial details consumers must not overlook.The month of November has become synonymous with a global shopping extravaganza, marked by enticing discounts and campaigns on online platforms. Millions worldwide eagerly anticipate the irresistible allure of Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27. However, beneath the surface of this shopping spectacle lies a rising tide of fraud, with coordinated attacks by organized crime groups targeting unsuspecting consumers. According to Cyber Security Expert Osman Demircan, fraud attempts tend to double or even triple during this period, resulting in an annual loss of £100 million to fraudsters.As consumers dive into the sea of discounts, the need for vigilance intensifies. Cyber Security Expert Osman Demircan reveals the deceptive tactics employed by fraudsters to block consumers. From phishing scams to counterfeit websites, the digital landscape is rife with pitfalls. Demircan emphasizes the importance of scrutinizing website URLs, avoiding suspicious emails, and verifying the legitimacy of discount offers. This quest for consumer safety requires heightened awareness and a strategic approach to outsmarting cyber deception.In a stark warning, Matt Hammerstein, the head of British bank Barclays, cautions online shoppers about an unprecedented influx of fraudsters this year. As the digital bazaar swells with eager buyers, fraud attempts are expected to reach new heights. Hammerstein underscores the need for consumers to stay vigilant, adopt secure payment methods, and report any suspicious activities promptly. The battle against cyber deception is a collective effort, and Barclays urges shoppers to equip themselves with knowledge to navigate the digital marketplace safely.As November's online shopping extravaganza gains momentum, the call for consumer vigilance reverberates louder than ever. The dance of discounts and the shadow of cyber deception coexist in the digital realm. Armed with insights from experts like Osman Demircan and the cautionary notes from Barclays, shoppers are empowered to embark on a digital retail odyssey with confidence. By staying alert, verifying transactions, and embracing secure practices, consumers can thwart the tricks of fraudsters and emerge triumphant in the virtual shopping arena.