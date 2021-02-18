6 hours ago

Black I On Target in partnership with NB Sports live Ghana will be hosting a 2 day "Beyond the Sport" Virtual Workshop on the 17th and 18th of February 2021.

This virtual workshop is for the

football players playing in the Ghana Women's League.

Beyond the Sports Workshop is a platform that aims to bridge the gap between football players and

their role in the media industry, with the drive to help African football players measure up to the

international standards of athlete branding.

Ultimately the media webinars and workshops aim to help them leverage their sporting careers while they are still playing.

Beyond the Sport virtual

workshop further aims to help athletes make a successful transition to post career playing days.

Black I On Target has partnered with NB Sports Live Ghana which is an online media production

company that creates content for women sporting activities.

NB Sports live is always focused on

delivering a premium, professional and world class service to their clients and participants of its

workshops.

Their outstanding achievements make them the perfect partner for this virtual workshop.

This virtual workshop will focus on Social Media, leveraging influence and Athlete Branding, with

speakers such as Hillary Boaten (Chairperson of Ghana Womens league) , Charles Osei Assibey

(General Secretary of Sports writers Association of Ghana) , Mmane Boikanyo (Head of Marketing

and Communication ,UP ) and Marteleze van Graan (Counselling Psychologist ) , just to mention a

few.

Date: 17th & 18th February 2021

Time: 6pm Ghanaian time (8pm South African time)