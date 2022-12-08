3 hours ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has underscored the need to educate and sensitize Ghanaians on violent extremism and terrorism in the sub-region.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy also called on the government to resource the institution to be able to educate Ghanaians in other parts of the country.

She also noted that “as part of the government’s effort to protect the security of citizens, it has signed an agreement with the European Union dubbed Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism to sensitize locals in the five regions in the North on the existential threat of extremism.”

“Today, we signed an agreement with the European Union where we benefit from an amount of €1.7 million that should take us eighteen months to conclude a project on preventing and containing violent extremism.

“However, we from the NCCE started working on this project last year, and we undertook the North Presec, a project also funded by the EU focused on the Northern part of Ghana to create awareness so that people will understand the nature of the threats that we face.”

She further said the threats of extremism are so widespread and real across various parts of the country and called on the government to commit resources to educate the entire country on those threats.

“So we implore the government that though this project is focused on the Northern part of the country, we all know that the problem is all over, there are communities in different parts of the country where the threats are even more real. So we are asking that we will be resourced to be able to spread the project to other parts of the country and not limit it to the northern part and the border regions.”

Source: citifmonline