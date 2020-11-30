2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency of the North East Region, have accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of unleashing attacks on its members in the area.

The attack, according to the NPP North East Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian, was carried out by thugs from the camp of the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Yagaba-Kubori, Ibrahim Rauf Tanko.

"The hoodlums unleashed mayhem on NPP supporters in Taantala (Hometown of NPP parliamentary candidate) and Yagaba (District capital) without any provocation." He wrote in a statement.

30th November, 2020

For Immediate Release

NDC UNLEASHES ATTACK DOGS ON INNOCENT NPP SUPPORTERS IN THE YAGABA/KUBORI CONSTITUENCY IN THE NORTH EAST REGION

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region has learned with shock the barbaric attacks on innocent NPP supporters in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency by thugs of the NDC parliamentary candidate, Hon. Ibrahim Rauf Tanko. The hoodlums unleashed mayhem on NPP supporters in Taantala (Hometown of NPP parliamentary candidate) and Yagaba (District capital) without any provocation. The facts giving rise to the incident are as follows:

1. Hon. Tanko traveled to Tantala on campaign but the people of the community were not so receptive, since they failed to come out and listen to him.

2. Embarrassed by the outcome of this, they decided to drive back into Yagaba. In the meantime, they attacked any young man they saw in Tantala

3. On their way back from Tantala, they saw a young man riding a motor bike into Taantala, whereupon Tanko's boys beat him mercilessly and destroyed his motorbike. It is instructive to note that Hon. Tanko was at all material times present when the needless attacks went on

4. As if possessed by a malignant spirit, the blood thirsty Tanko and his boys attacked the only FM station in Yagaba and destroyed it. They also went to the residence of the NPP candidate and destroyed an NPP party pickup and other vehicles belonging to the NPP parliamentary candidate.

People who were at the residence of the NPP candidate had to scale the fence wall so as to escape to safety. Those who could not escape were beaten severely.

It is quite disturbing that a member of Parliament would stoop so low to encourage party supporters to unleash violence of this magnitude and scale on his political opponents

Hon. Tanko has always been associated with violence, a trait that decent men ought to show aversion and revulsion for. He must be reminded that there is life after a parliamentary defeat, unless he wants the world to believe he has no life outside of Parliament

The Regional Chairman and the leadership of the NPP in the North East Region condemn this barbaric acts in no uncertain terms. We are in the circumstances calling on the North East Regional police commander and the Mamprugu Moagduri police commander to act swiftly to bring the reckless hoodlums to book This should also serve as a wake-up call to the security services to ensure that armed police and military officers are deployed to all polling stations in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency on 7th December, 2020.

As we wait on the security services to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book, we entreat all NPP supporters in the Yagaba/Kubori constituency to remain calm. We believe the security services will do a good job to protect lives and property before, during and after the December 7 elections.

The people of the Yagaba Kubori Constituency deserve better. The cyclical electoral violence that Hon Tanko appears to enjoy would destroy him; for he who lives by the sword, would have the sword to kiss good bye.

In conclusion, we want to assure Hon. Rauf Tanko that no amount of violence will save him from the imminent defeat that is menacingly starring at him. It's only a matter of days and his defeat will surely come.

......Signed......

Sulley Sambian

NPP Regional Secretary

North East Region

0244793046