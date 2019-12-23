12 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress is sustaining its campaign against attempts by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voter register for the 2020 elections.

At a political rally in Tamale, Northern region, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the introduction of the new register forms part of a grand scheme by the EC and the government to dissipate scarce state resources.

“We will use legitimate democratic means to stop the Electoral Commission and the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government from dissipating our scarce resources the manner they want to do,” he told his audience.

The EC on its part insists its intentions are without malice.

Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Mr Samuel Tettey, at a press briefing reiterated the need for a new register when he said “The current register is credible but it has been stretched to a point where you don’t want to take that same risk. We want to have something that is more credible.”

“If you remember, during the exhibition some of you heard that some people were not captured because of the equipment we are using…'' he added.