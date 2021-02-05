2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, must boycott a news analysis program on Accra-based Metro TV.

This is the view of South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

According to him, the host of the show has turned the program into propaganda machinery to churn ‘non fa.’

“I think we (Ndc) must boycott Good Evening Ghana. It’s now a key propaganda forum for Paul Adom Otchere to churn out loads of non fa. It’s a program that means nothing. Can’t he learn from Good Morning Ghana? He even holds himself out as a lawyer on the show when he is not,” the MP tweeted.

The long-running show has hosted heavyweights across the political divide despite deepening perceptions that the host has often used it to advance the cause of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The Good Morning Ghana show Dafeamekpor is tasking Adom-Otchere to learn from is Metro TV’s daytime news analysis program hosted by journalist and sports administrator Randy Abbey.

In Adom-Otchere’s latest editorial – a section of his show – he criticized the NDC over their conduct in the ongoing election petition which has the NDC flagbearer in court hoping to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections.

Source: Ghanaweb