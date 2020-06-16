2 hours ago

The opposition NDC has listed 25 failed manifesto promises it says the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has failed implement to validate its poor assessment of the ruling government's achievements.

At the third edition of its weekly press briefing on Monday, June 15, the National Democratic Congress said a score 78% that the ruling New Patriotic Party scored itself for achievements in its manifesto promises last year was false and a scam.

The NDC proceeded further to score the ruling government 14%, which according to the opposition party translates into an ‘F’.

In a press release issued by NDC communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, he said the NPP’s 2016 manifesto has 631 promises in total and out of this number, only 86 have been delivered, “constituting 14% (F)."

“A whopping 545 promises remain unfulfilled, constituting 86%,” he stated.

The NDC Communications Officer noted in the release that out of the 545 failed promises, 25 remain “very interesting.”

Among the 25 failed promises listed are: “Restore the Korle lagoon, including the reintroduction of its fish stock (Page 55),” and “One district, one hospital: upgrade all existing district hospitals where they exist and where they don’t, establish a new one. NPP’s aim is for each district to have at least one hospital on (Page 119).

Read the full list of the 25 failed promises the NDC said remains unfulfilled by the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

Folks, as we demonstrated yesterday at the third (3rd) edition of our weekly press briefing, the NPP’s 2016 manifesto has 631 promises in total. Out of this number, 86 have been delivered, constituting 14% (F). A whopping 545 promises remain unfulfilled, constituting 86%.

Out of the 545 failed promises of President Akufo Addo and the ruling NPP, the 25 failed promises below are what I find very interesting:

1. One region, one Theatre: “We will pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital, except Accra, beginning from Takoradi, Tamale, and Kumasi”. (page 172)

2. One district, one market: “Develop modern markets and retail infrastructure in every district to enhance domestic trade”. (page 30)

3. Construct New harbours at Jamestown in Accra and Keta. (page 78)

4. Restore the Korle lagoon, including the reintroduction of its fish stock. (Page 55)

5. One district, one hospital: “upgrade all existing district hospitals where they exist and where they don’t, establish a new one. NPP’s aim is for each district to have at least one hospital”. (Page 119)

6. Provide free Wi-Fi for SHS and Tertiary students..... (Page 11)

7. “Work with the private sector to establish trauma centers along the main highways”. (Page 120)

8. Build two (2) new Police hospitals in Sunyani and Bolgatanga. (page 149)

9. Build a new Military Hospital at Tamale. (page 149)

10. Construct two (2) Prison Service Hospitals, one for the southern sector and one for the northern sector. (Page 151)

11. Establish an oil refinery in Takoradi. (page 46)

12. Build Solar parks in the northern part of the country. (Page 42)

13. The NPP will fight corruption head-on through preventive, detective, corrective, and punitive action. (Page 135)

14. Amend the relevant sections of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29) to make corruption a felony rather than a misdemeanour. (Page 137)

15. Achieve double-digit GDP growth annually for 4 years. (page 13)

16. Reduce government borrowing. (Page 13)

17. NPP will adopt a quality, affordable housing for all strategy. (Page 73)

18. Tar gravel roads, especially in areas of high Agric production and tourism. (page 77)

19. We will reduce the cost of doing business. (Page 13)

20. One million dollars, per constituency every year. (Page 61)

21. One village, one dam. (Page 65)

22. One district, one factory. (Page 31)

23. NPP will establish an automatic mechanism for the transfer of statutory funds to designated agencies such as GETFUND, DACF and NHIS. (Page 137)

24. Stabilize the currency exchange rate for the long term through prudent and disciplined macroeconomic management, an increase in domestic production and an increase in exports. (Page 16)

25. Shift the focus of the economic management from taxation to production, (page 14)

Never in the history of this country, have Ghanaians witnessed this level of dishonesty on the part of any government. Indeed, the NPP-Akufo Addo government is a scam and sham and must be shown the exit come December 7, 2020.

Folks trust matters. Ghanaians deserve a leader they can trust. Ghanaians deserve better.

#NPPFailedPromises

Sammy Gyamfi