2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress has become the first party to compile its manifesto for the 2020 general election, presenting a copy to the flag bearer John Mahama.

The former president confirmed receiving the document from the Manifesto Working Committee chaired by a former Minister of Health, Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo,

It comes just 48 Hours after the party announced its campaign committee led by Prof Joshua Alabi.

"I have received a copy of our manifesto for the December 2020 elections from the Manifesto Working Committee, the former president said on his social media page, Mr Mahama said.

"This document, The People’s Manifesto, will represent the NDC and my social contract with the good people of Ghana.

"I thank you all for your contributions to the compilation, and as I have promised, I look forward to the Policy Dialogue Series through which I will be sharing details of the various sectors and themes of the Manifesto."

The Manifesto Working Committee was inaugurated in October 2019 with a task to tour all the 16 regions of the country in an attempt to solicit the views and concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian regarding how they would want the party to govern them.

The 21 member committee were also tasked to engage professional groups and relevant stakeholders in formulating a “working document that will detail the expectations and areas Ghanaians would want the NDC government to focus on”.

Present at the meeting with former president on Wednesday were Augustus Goosie Tanoh, and former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who served in the committee.