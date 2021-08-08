2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress has commenced a series of consultations with various stakeholders on the party’s proposals for electoral reforms.

The aftermath of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections has left doubts on the minds of many Ghanaians and governance experts about the credibility of Ghana’s electoral process.

Having conducted a comprehensive review and audit of the 2020 elections, the NDC observed several serious flaws and failings that affected the credibility of the elections. Consequently, the leadership of the party commissioned a team of experts led by Nana Ato Dadzie, a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Ghana, a former Chief of Staff to the then President of the Republic of Ghana and International Political Transitions Consultant and Professor Kwamena

Ahwoi, a Professor of Governance, a former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development; a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and a former Minister for Planning, Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration.

In all, the party has come up with 34 recommendations for consideration by government and the Electoral Commission which when implemented will help restore the credibility of Ghana’s elections. These recommendations have been shared with various stakeholders including the Electoral Commission.

The leadership of the NDC together with the technical team on electoral reforms has been holding very fruitful consultations with representatives of a cross section of key Civil Society Organisations in Accra. CSOs that participated in the meeting included the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), IMANI Africa, Community Focus Foundation and Africa Centre for Women in Politics. Others were ASEPA, CARE Ghana, ISODEC, Ghana Integrity Initiative, ADAM GH and Youth Bridge Foundation