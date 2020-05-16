17 minutes ago

The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the ongoing controversy about the compilation of the new voters' register to bring

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, making the appeal, recounted the significant roles Otumfuo had played to ensure free, fair and incident-free elections in the country previously.

According to him, the NDC is confident and hopeful that the Asantehene will replicate his patriotic and shining example once again so that the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls will be fair and peaceful.

“I’m appealing to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to once again play leading roles as he has always done during electioneering periods, so that the 2020 polls will be free, fair and very peaceful,” he said on ‘Opemsuo FM’ in Kumasi.

Asiedu Nketia, who was congratulating the Asantehene on attaining 70 years and 21 years on the revered Golden Stool of Asanteman, described him as a unique asset to Ghana and the entire world.

He particularly recounted how the Asantehene always rose up to the occasion by initiating positive measures to help save Ghana from a possible political turmoil, adding that Ghanaians appreciate Otumfuo’s works.

“Prior to the 2012 elections, the electoral temperature was very high, as there was tension all over, but the Asantehene quickly intervened by inviting the political parties to the KNUST to sign a peace treaty,” the NDC scribe recounted.

According to him, that ‘divine’ intervention of the Asantehene was key in ensuring peaceful elections that year, retreating his plea to Otumfuo to once again bring his deep wisdom to bear and make the 2020 polls peaceful.

“Otumfuo lives for Asanteman and Ghana. He has godly wisdom, as his reign has brought about total peace and transformation to Asanteman and to a large extent the entire country,” he pointed out.

Asiedu Nketia, who was thrilled about Otumfuo’s significant contributions to Ghana’s forward march, noted that politicians in the country always rush to Otumfuo for wise counsel in times of need.

He said the Asantehene is a father-figure for the country, for which reason he was confident that Otumfuo would make sure that the authorities concerned would do the right thing to make the upcoming polls free and fair.

“During his 21 years on the throne, Otumfuo has brought stability to the country,” the NDC scribe applauded the Asantehene, adding that the citizenry are looking up to Otumfuo to rise up to the occasion once again.