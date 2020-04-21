39 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind a “fake” internal memo purported to have emanated from the leadership of the elephant family.

The said memo had announced a new date for the NPP’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries which was suspended indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To the NPP Chief Scribe, he couldn’t have couldn’t have blamed anybody either than the NDC for faking the purported NPP memo just to “create disaffection for the party and the President”.

“If the NDC is not behind the fake memo, why is it that their social media commentators are all over circulating same?” he quizzed.

He further backed his claim with piece of article that was written by the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, accusing the President of lifting the partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi for political expediency.

Interacting with Accra-based Okay FM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, over the issue, Boadu said the NPP’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries remain suspended as the party has not taken any decision to schedule a new date for the exercise as suggested by the “fake memo in circulation”.

According to him, the last National Steering Committee meeting of the party was held on April 14, 2020, as which meeting, the party decided to suspend its primaries till further notice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which triggered some containment measures including restrictions imposed by the President pursuant to EI 64.

He reiterated that the NPP’s 2020 primaries remain suspended, urging the public to treat the memo in circulation with the contempt that it deserves.

Commenting further, Boadu said the situation at hand is so challenging that it will require the collective efforts of the citizenry to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“What at all are they [NDC] looking for? What is important now is to continue to educate our people that although the lockdown has been lifted on Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi, the social distancing protocols and other directives are still in force. There is still a ban on public gathering; there is still a ban on political rallies; there is still a ban on conferences and funerals; and there is still a ban on church meetings and Mosque. The only caveat is that you can only organize a private burial but the people must not be more than 25. So, it is important for all of us to spread this message across. Coronavirus does not know an NPP man or NDC man. It is a very dangerous disease and we must all join hands to fight it”, he noted.