1 hour ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party [NPP], Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has said no amount of protests will deter the Electoral Commission [EC] from compiling a new voters’ register.

According to him, the exercise "will come off as scheduled" by the electoral body and urged all to participate fully when commenced.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the outspoken NPP member suggested that "the NDC can create their own register for the December polls if they are not in agreement with the EC".

The main opposition NDC, other political parties and Civil Society Organisations have been up in arms with the EC over the latter's decision to compile a new voters' register ahead of the December general polls.

They have initiated a series of protest march across the country, with the latest taking place in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The first protest to challenge plans of the new register was held at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The group insists a new register is a waste of taxpayers’ money and could also create tension since the election is close

The Electoral Commission, however, insists they will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and Civil Society Organisations.