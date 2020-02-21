2 hours ago

Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Godwin Tamakloe says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not kowtow to President Akufo-Addo’s assurance of peaceful election when the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa is carrying the country to a journey of no return.

He explained that the technical evaluation report of the Electoral Commission (EC) indicates that the date issued by the EC to carry out the compilation of new voters’ register conflicts with the date that the contractor will need to deliver the BVRs and BVDs for the registration exercise.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Edudzi Tamakloe said that the technical evaluation report from the best company indicates that it will take 84 days for the BVRs to be delivered and the BVDs in 150 days from the date of signing of the contract.

“If the EC’s contract is signed today, the company says it will require 84 days to deliver the machines and so approximately the machines will be delivered in May. These machines will then be assembled and it may take a week to finish the assembling and may even take 2 weeks to clear the machines at the port before electoral officers will be trained to carry the registration exercise,” he assessed.

To him, per the analysis, the actual registration exercise will start in June whereas, the EC has come out to say that the registration will start on April 18, 2020.

The private legal practitioner believed this and other actions by the EC, could plunge the country into chaos and it is against this backdrop that John Mahama cautioned the EC.

“It is in that sense that John Mahama has said that if the EC does not listen to the concerns expressed by well-meaning members of the public and something goes wrong in the election, the EC should not turn around to blame any political party. Then, Nana Akufo-Addo says he doesn’t understand what Mahama has said . . .

“ . . and the President says we should keep quiet and allow it to happen before we can talk. If we do that then we are not wise because the evaluation report shows clearly that it is not possible to compile a new register. John Mahama is aware of all this documentation we are talking about and that is why he has cautioned the EC to be careful, and then Nana Addo wades in and questions why Mahama cautioned Jean Mensa?” he wondered.

Source: peacefmonline.com