52 minutes ago

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Cape Coast North Constituency will have to navigate a legal course in order to be eligible to contest in the December 7 elections.

This follows the disqualification of Dr Kwamina Mintah Nyarko, a lecturer of the University of Cape Coast, as a voter.

His eligibility is said to have been challenged by a polling agent for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the matter taken to the District Registration Review Committee.

The multi-partisan committee sat on the case and found Dr Mintah Nyarko guilty.

He is said to have registered at a suburb of Cape Coast, Nkanfoa, where he has not been resident for a number of years as required by the registration laws.

The UCC lecturer was gearing up to challenge Barbara Asher Ayisi for the Cape Coast North seat.