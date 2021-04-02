4 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Western Regional Parliamentary Caucus, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has assured the grassroots of the NDC that the Minority is very much united.

The Ellembele MP who was speaking to Citi News on his Easter message while urging his constituents to stay safe and united assured the general support base of the NDC of the Minority Causes’ commitment to push the party’s interest.

“I want our brothers and sisters in the NDC to be assured that the NDC minority caucus in Parliament is United and committed to the interest of the party. I can understand the frustration of the NDC supporters. The hardwork, the maltreatment by the NPP, the questionable loss of the 2020 elections. But we must look at the bright side”, he said.

Touching on the brouhaha that has surrounded the vetting of government appointees, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who is a senior member of the Minority called for cool-heads.

“We just completed a 3-month session of a 4-year journey. We did great for the most coveted position- the Speaker. The mixed reactions are on the appointment of the Akufo-Addos ministers. The debates on which way could have been the best but must be settled, and instead, our collective focus must be on how to unite as a party to prepare for victory in 2024. As a senior member of the caucus, I can assure our members of a determined parliamentary caucus poised to unite for the cause ahead. Let’s put this behind us”, he added.

Source: citifmonline