The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, on Monday met with the party's COVID-19 Response Team in Accra, just 24 hours after inauguration.

The inaugural meeting discussed the NDC's proposals submitted through the Speaker of Parliament and also immediate actions the Team considers critical to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Twenty-four infected cases have so far been confirmed by health authorities, with one death. Mr. Ofosu Ampofo expressed the party's confidence in the capacity of the Team to help in the management of the pandemic, reminding them that they must quickly hit the ground running.

The party on Sunday unveiled an eleven-member team of technical experts to augments government’s efforts at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Response team is made up of health professionals and technical experts who have been tasked by the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to lead the party’s public advocacy and sensitization on COVID-19. They are also to provide support to government, upon request, in the fight against the pandemic.