1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on February 24 marked the 58th anniversary of what they deem the “unfortunate” overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Saturday said that the day of Dr. Nkrumah’s ousting would forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of “shame.”

The party contended that the inaugural coup in the country disrupted Dr Nkrumah’s transformative vision, which he had initiated for the accelerated development and industrialisation of the nation.

According to the NDC, the coup was executed by security personnel under the active orchestration of the forebears of current leaders, closely collaborating with their foreign paymasters.

“This nation-wrecking act was followed by a deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah by attacking his works and legacy. Despite their determined efforts to rewrite history, the memory of Kwame Nkrumah lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled,” part of the statement read.

The NDC stressed that the country should never again succumb to such actions of “treachery, that have set our nation back and rolled back the clock of progress by several years.”

The statement further urged Ghanaians to reject individuals whose mission is not to pursue the path of democracy for the upliftment of citizens but rather their selfish quest for historical revisionism and the recognition of their ancestors.