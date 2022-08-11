1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended its members for the smooth conduct of the branch elections of the party so far held in the northern and middle zones of the country.

The party said it had, however, observed the emergence of some malpractices and irregularities that threatened to mar the beauty and effectiveness of the party’s branch election processes, particularly in the southern zone of the country.

It cited the Central, Greater Accra, Oti and Volta regions as some of the areas these malpractices and irregularities had been recorded.

Malpractices/Irregularities

These malpractices and irregularities, the party said, had to do with the non-payment of dues and filing fees through the established payment platforms.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, had, therefore, urged party members and executives to take notice that it was mandatory for party dues and filing fees to be paid through either of the following platforms; www. Ghanandc.com or the short code *920*25#.

“It is only the entry of the payment code generated from such payments that validate the nomination form and any elections conducted with invalid forms shall be declared null and void and shall be re-run in due course,” the statement said.

“Those who pay money to persons seeking the assistance of such persons to process the payment through the platform must demand verification of the payment through the payment checker system”, it stressed.

Monitoring

It further stated that composite teams made up of national and regional executive members had been deployed to monitor the elections in each constituency and to give directives to deal with any exigencies.

It, therefore, stressed that all constituency executives must comply with such directives, adding that anybody aggrieved by them might appeal to the general secretary for redress.

“Constituency executives must take note that any actions or inaction done in contravention of such directives may result in the cancellation of the elections in the affected branches”, the statement said.