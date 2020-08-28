5 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress has confirmed Monday 7th September, for the launch of it's 2020 launch.

It comes after the party announced on Friday about the postponement of the event, which was originally slated for Monday 31st September, 2020.

A statement signed by the General Secretary Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketsia indicates the decision was to allow "the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto".

"At its functional meeting held on Thursday the 27th August, 2020, the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has fixed Monday 7th September, 2020 as the date for the launch in Accra of the party's Manifesto for the December 2020 General Elections," the statement read.

"This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifeso.

"The event will be held virtually in accordance with the appropriate Covid-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country."