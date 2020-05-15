47 minutes ago

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, says the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is only trying to cover its impending disgrace with false accusations and outbursts.

The statement by the Communications Director for NPP comes after the NDC National Chairman accused the NPP of conspiring to rig the 2020 general elections with the help of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah said the fake conspiracy allegation does not become a credible conspiracy just because an opposition that is afraid of losing a free and fair contest is pushing that agenda.

According to Boabeng Asamoah, this is the first time ever that an opposition party in Ghana “has complained and complained so loudly” against the compilation of a new voters’ register.

He noted that under President Rawlings, the EC compiled a new register and the NPP in opposition supported it.

“Under President Kufuor, the EC compiled a new register and the NDC then under John Atta Mills did not complain. In 2012, under President John Atta Mills, the EC set out to compile a new register and the NPP did not only welcome it, we were constructive in pushing for features to enhance its credibility… how can the NPP rig elections in all the 33,000 polling station? its impossible!”, he said.

He reiterated that the focus of the NPP is to justify the confidence that Ghanaians reposed in the NPP by fixing the economy that the NDC rigged before leaving office.

He added that the decision for a compilation of a new register is that of the Electoral Commission to make and has no links with the NPP.