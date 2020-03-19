2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared nationwide 3-day fasting and prayers against the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has called on all NDC members and supporters, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians (Christians, Muslims and all other Faiths), to seek the face of God Almighty God for divine healing in these times.

The statement further advised NDC supports to strictly observe the precautionary measures and directives outlined by the mandated health regulatory bodies and the government in collective effort to eliminate the debilitating disease which currently has no known cure.

“The NDC hereby declares a nationwide 3-day fasting and prayer which is to be observed from our various homes starting Friday, 20th to Sunday 22nd March, 2020. We encourage all our party faithfuls and well-meaning Ghanaians to fervently pray for the speedy intervention of the Almighty God in this situation,” portion of the statement copied to peacefmonline read.

Read full statement below;

In view of the novel COVID-19 pandemic which is rapidly spreading across the world and urgently raising the need for global leaders to take extraordinary measures to contain its drastic threats, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calls on all its members and supporters, as well as well-meaning Ghanaians (Christians, Muslims and all other Faiths), to seek the face of God Almighty our only and forever reliable hope.

The NDC fully supports the need for every person in Ghana to strictly observe the precautionary measures and directives outlined by the mandated health regulatory bodies and the government in our collective effort to eliminate this debilitating disease which currently has no known cure.

Even though the stringent but necessary measures being implemented not only in Ghana, but by various governments across the world grossly affect our usual ways of life, especially our gathering and fellowship in the house of God, it does not and should not affect our relationship with our Maker in any way in seeking His divine intervention in this undesirable situation.

The holy scripture says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land”, our faithful God is ever ready to help us in our needs.

Deuteronomy 4:7 says, “For what nation has a god as near to them as the Lord our God is near to us whenever we call on him?” Those who know Him will always call on Him.

It is obvious that the world is not in normal times, as this monstrous disease threatens our very existence. Turning to our Maker at this point is therefore non-negotiable.

The NDC hereby declares a nationwide 3-day fasting and prayer which is to be observed from our various homes starting Friday, 20th to Sunday 22nd March, 2020. We encourage all our party faithfuls and well-meaning Ghanaians to fervently pray for the speedy intervention of the Almighty God in this situation.

Although the NDC is aware of the consistent and fervent prayers of our Religious bodies and Leaders for the country, we humbly implore the able Leaders of the Christian Faith in Ghana to heed to this all-important call. We also entreat the Office of the National Chief Imam and the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to offer special prayers on Friday for the Nation, by means of their newly adopted ways of worship following the temporary suspension of public gatherings.

In God we Trust!

In Him lies our strength!!

With Him we shall surely prevail soon!!!

SIGNED,

Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

( National Chairman of the great NDC).

Source: Ghanaweb