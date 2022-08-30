2 hours ago

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has said that Ghanaians will only vote for the NDC in 2024 at their own risk.

He says the National Democratic Congress has no alternative policy to continue with the good works of the ruling New Patriotic Party initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Okere MP stated that Ghana has come a long way to slack in development and per what the New Patriotic Party is doing in terms of development, you will need a party with strong policy ideas to manage or continue to improve the development agenda of the NPP.

“The party does not exist to win only elections. We formed the party to churn out programmes and policies that will change the lives of people. Regularly we were coming out with ideas. Regularly sector by sector we were holding press conferences.

"Those who are in opposition now, have you heard that they have organized any press conference to provide any economic policy? Yet you the media haven’t challenged them. They have been in power and want to come again.

"The National Democratic Congress does not have a policy alternative. . . what do they want to come and do," he said.

" . . Yes we are in distress we accept . . . but had it not been some of the good policies we've laid down by now we would be in a more serious situation," he added.

He noted that it is sad to see abandoned projects scattered across the country when there is a change in government.