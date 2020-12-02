1 hour ago

Deputy Minister for Information Pius Enam Hadzide has leapt to the defence of President Akufo-Addo as someone who will never take a bribe.

A purported video of the President receiving cash has been widely circulated by the detractors of the President and his bid to secure another four year term.

With most people pointing accusing fingers at the opposition NDC as being behind the purported video in order to tarnish the image of the President and sway voters to their camp.

Speaking on Wednesday morning on Neat FM's morning show, the Information Minister described the content of the video as falsehood to tarnish the image of the President.

To him, the largest opposition party is only interested in propagating false news rather than outlining their policies to Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 polls.

“They don’t have any message now; their messenger and message are not credible and they know. The agenda now is to tarnish the image of the President with false allegations,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'. “President Nana Addo will never take bribe and he has track records to back that. That is the difference between the President and John Mahama who is known for corruption,” he added.