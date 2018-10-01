3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced the end of June 2020 to commence the registration exercise for the compilation of a new voters' register.

The exercise was piloted on Tuesday, June 2 to assess their machines and ensure a smooth registration exercise.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dragged the EC to the Supreme Court praying the court to direct the EC to include "all existing voter identification cards duly issued by the 2nd Defendant (EC) as one of the documents serving as proof of identification for registration as a voter for the purposes of public elections".

The party further seeks a proper interpretation of Article 45(a) of the 1992 Constitution, on whether the EC has "the constitutional power to, and can, compile a register of voters only once, and thereafter revise it periodically, as may be determined by law" and also wants a declaration on whether the EC "can only revise the existing register of voters, and lacks the power to prepare a fresh register of voters, for the conduct of the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections".

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Friday, the Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has commended the NDC for resorting to the law court to address their grievances.

He believed the Supreme Court will be the ultimate finality on the NDC and EC brouhaha.

''When the law speaks, other voices are opinions. There is nothing we can do...When the court delivers its verdict, let's all accept and allow the law to take its course'', he said.