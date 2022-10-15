2 hours ago

Young and affable Alhaji Mohammed Awal Fuseini has expressed hope in winning an executive member position in Ayawaso Norh in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Constituency election.

Twelve persons are contesting for the eight available position in the executive member contest.

And Alhaji Awal believes he would be one the elected few to be part of the mission to win the 2024 election for the NDC.

Speaking ahead of next week's contest, Alhaji Awal said what the party needs is someone who can "mobilize more youth" for the party.

"I am a grassroots ninja and I have decided to contest as an executive member so that I will be able to mobilize more youth to help the constituency and the party to win power in 2024 since there will be limited registration again next year," he said.

"Because I have done it before, I believe I can do it better to be able to get more members into our party."

Alhaji Awal has passed through the ranks and says from experience gathered over the years for serving the NDC, he believes the electorates will honour him come next week.

"I was a branch youth organizer for 9 years and became a yard organizer for Sawaba ward, Mamobi, for 4 years," he recounted.

"I have worked in helping the grassroots to be able to register during all registration exercise.

I registered more than one thousand youth in our constituency in the last exercise. So the knowledge and experience are there.

I was appointed by the Ayawaso North constituency executive as a ward organiser because of my hard work at the branch level as a youth organiser.

"I assisted some of our youth in obtaining jobs such as fire service, police service, and military service through our Member of Parliament and some big men in our party. I am very social and hard-working. I am dedicated to the part."