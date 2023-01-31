2 hours ago

The National executives of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) are expected to meet members of the Minority Caucus on the changes made to their leadership in parliament today, Tuesday, January 31.

The meeting comes after the resistance that greeted the reshuffle which saw Haruna Iddrisu removed as Minority Leader and replaced by Dr Cassel Ato Forson.

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to explain to the caucus reasons behind the reshuffle and get the support of all aggrieved Minority MPs.

There has been a division among members of the group following a reshuffle of its leadership by the national executives of the NDC.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the leadership after his appointment, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson assured of a collaboration with the former leaders of the caucus to deliver on their mandate in Parliament.

“We have just come out of a very successful meeting with the leadership of the party. We are going to deliver on our mandate. ”

“And as has been agreed with the leadership of the party, there will be a series of activities that will be undertaken beginning from today. We will have our maiden meeting with our leadership and the party leadership on Tuesday,” he added.

As part of the leadership changes, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Source: citifmonline