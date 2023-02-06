5 hours ago

The national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will later today meet their Members of Parliament following the change in the party’s leadership in the lawmaking house.

The meeting was earlier slated for January 31, 2023, but could not come off following an intervention by the Council of Elders of the party.

The party later rescheduled the meeting to today, Monday, February 6, 2023, in Parliament.

The meeting comes after the resistance that greeted the reshuffle of the leadership of the Minority which saw Haruna Iddrisu removed as Minority leader and replaced with Cassiel Ato-Forson.

Meanwhile, a political scientist, Abdul Jahlil Ateku says the meeting between the party leadership and the minority caucus is an opportunity for all issues with the change in leadership to be addressed amicably.

“Looking at the situation, the party leadership argues that they had consultation with people who say there was none. I think that this is an opportunity to iron out the differences. That is the most important thing for them now. They discuss the issues and get the support of the new leadership.”

The meeting is expected to explain to the caucus reasons behind the reshuffle and get the support of all aggrieved Minority MPs.

There has been a division among members of the group following a reshuffle of its leadership by the national executives of the NDC.

As part of the leadership changes, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the party is not fragmented despite the uproar that greeted changes they made in their leadership in Parliament.

According to him, the NDC is still united adding that the changes have been welcomed by majority of the NDC members.

Some MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party over lack of consultation. Another set of MPs also petitioned the leadership of the NDC to ignore calls for the reshuffling to be reversed.

Source: citifmonline