The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye is affectionately known as ‘Nana B’ believes the largest opposition NDC is in ‘deep crisis’ that will obviously daunt their preparedness towards the December 7, polls.

He said their perpetual ‘quarrel’ with the Electoral Commission (EC) is a clear indication that “they are not ready for the next election.”

Nana B told host of NEAT FM’s morning show, Kwesi Aboagye that the ‘Umbrella’ family is seriously facing a “leadership crisis” and that is worrying about the beauty of politics.

His comment comes after the opposition NDC accused the National Identification Authority (NIA) and the Electoral Commission (EC) of scheming to rig the 2020 general elections in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

But Nana B on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ described the allegation as ‘bogus’ and insisted the EC as an independent body will go ahead to compile its new voters register as the electoral body has already stated.

“But how will the EC rig the elections for NPP?” he questioned.