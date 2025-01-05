2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a notice of appeal after a High Court in Accra granted the New Patriotic Party’s mandamus application by ordering the Electoral Commission to complete the collation and declaration of parliamentary results in four disputed constituencies.

The Court also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide the Electoral Commission with adequate security to complete the processes.

The constituencies are Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central and Techiman South. The NPP had argued that the processes in the constituencies were not concluded and that the declaration of the results could not stand.

The court upheld the NPP’s argument, granting its mandamus application by ordering a conclusion of all collation processes before a declaration is made on who won the election.

Shortly after Saturday’s hearing, the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, stated that the party would appeal the High Court ruling.

Speaking to journalists after the judgment by the High Court in Accra, Mr Tameklo explained that the party had prepared its notices of appeal to challenge the High Court judgment, which granted the mandamus application.

“This matter is not yet over. Nobody should be deceived. It will not end here. We are appealing the decision,” he said.

That notice of appeal has now been filed with barely three days left for the swearing-in of newly-elected Members of Parliament.