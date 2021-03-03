1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress has admitted in a letter written to the Electoral Commission to request for refunds that indeed they got 47% of the valid votes cast.

In the letter also, the NDC listed seats it won as declared by the Electoral Commission.

The NDC is in court challenging the data presented by the EC to declare President Akufo-Addo winner of the election. Using the same data as basis for a refund appeared strange to some analysts.

The NDC in the letter said it was making the refund demand in accordance with regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of CI, 127 which spells out a condition for a refund of deposit made to the presidential or parliamentary candidates.

“A presidential or parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively in a general election to qualify for a refund, we will be grateful if you could refund their deposit into the NDC account with GBC Bank Limited, Accra-Newtown branch, A/C: 1181130011568”

The Supreme Court will tomorrow give its final verdict on the challenge placed by John Mahama to the election results.