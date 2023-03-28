1 hour ago

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama is asking his other contenders to support him and the party to win the 2024 general elections after the presidential primaries.

Mr. Mahama who is confident of becoming flagbearer of NDC says the focus of the party is to win the next general elections.

Speaking to his supporters after his vetting at the NDC headquarters in Accra on March 27, Mr. Mahama called on all NDC flagbearer hopefuls to bring their expertise on board for the party to emerge victorious in the general elections.

“It’s my hope that my colleagues with whom I’m standing for the presidential primaries will come together as one after I have emerged as the presidential candidate. That we will rally together in order to ensure that NDC wins the victory in 2024 elections,” he said.

John Mahama urged delegates to vote for the best candidates in the parliamentary primaries slated for May 13.

“On May 13, we will go to our primaries and vote for our presidential and parliamentary candidates. I wish to extend my wishes of good luck to all our parliamentary candidates who are standing. And it’s my wish that we will re-elect very good persons who can win a majority of seats in Parliament because we will need the majority of the seats to pursue the agenda we have when we come to office,” a flagbearer hopeful of NDC said.

Mr. Mahama on Monday morning met the party’s vetting committee to be vetted as a candidate for the NDC flagbearer position.

The flagbearer hopeful was accompanied by some party constituency executives and his supporters at the party headquarters in Accra.

John Mahama who is the first among four aspirants to be vetted for the position will be quizzed on his ideologies and vision for the party should he win the position.

Mr. Mahama on Tuesday, March 21, officially filed his nomination form to contest in the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer ship race.

Source: citifmonline