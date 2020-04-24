44 minutes ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Education Minister, has alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) distributed cars to young ladies to campaign for them in their bid to win the 2012 general elections.

He added that an amount of 4.3 billion cedis was squandered outside the budget for the elections from July to December 2012.

In an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana last Thursday [April 23, 2020], the minister claimed the 4.3 billion cedis was without the approval by Parliament.

He said, that when the NDC was invited in parliament to account for the budget malfeasance six months after the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, they didn’t indicate anything infrastructural development within the 4.3 billion cedis money spent.

“The fact is incontestable that they broke the bank…the fact was that that money that was anything outside budget because we’ve done the mid-year review and everything but we still came back with a deficit that showed that we had spent an extra amount of money. They one thing we had done at that time was election 2012. But if you do recall, that was the same election young ladies were given cars…NDC gave them the cars,” the minister stated.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh noted the NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama couldn’t recover from that debt, the reason the country was plunged into ‘dumsor’.

Source: Ghanaweb.com