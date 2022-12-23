4 hours ago

The leadership of the NDC Glasgow branch would like to congratulate the newly elected national executives and all party delegates for a smooth and peaceful transition of power within the rank and file of the party.

Indeed, the 10th National Delegates Congress sent a clear signal to Ghanaians on the readiness of the NDC to wrestle power from the elephant. The NDC won on the day and further strengthened the democratic dispensation within the echelons of the party.

The party is now well positioned going into 2024 to secure nothing but victory to save Ghanaians from the hardship bestowed on us by the Akufo-Addo led administration. The newly elected executives have sent shock waves through the spine of the NPP.

The election of Chairman Aseidu Nkatia and Fifi Kwetey as General Secretary gives enormous credence to the level of seriousness of the party into winning a second independence for Ghana, this time not from our colonial masters but the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The introduction of fire brand, Joseph Yamin as the party's National Organizer gives further credence that the NPP will be no match for the NDC going into 2024.

The party has further set the pace in terms of gender balance within the newly elected executives. We would therefore like to congratulate all our women who won or contested for any position for their courage to contribute their quota to mother Ghana through the party. The NDC has always been a party for all hence there is a place for everyone whether win or lose.

We, therefore, encourage all to come on board, and admonish those who won to show leadership by roping in all contestants who were not successful in the elections. Indeed, we cannot fail Ghanaians hence cannot leave any stone unturned.

The clarion call to iron out all differences is a must for every true sympathizer of the NDC going into election 2024.

We wish Ghanaians the best this festive season - though we share their plight with prices of basic amenities and food commodities skyrocketing daily.

Indeed, this Christmas will go down as one of the worst yuletides of all times with how the Ghanaian economy has sunk to an all-time low.

Only a select few in power are enjoying the national cake with their kith and kin in the face of abject poverty in most homes in Ghana. We can only encourage Ghanaians not to despair but hold on and keep themselves safely during this festive season as our political saviour in the person of incoming President John Dramani Mahama is on a rescue mission to save us from this aristocratic and nepotistic type of governance.

Lastly, we wish our National Communication Officer, Comrade Sammy Gyamfi a happy marriage, indeed, who can find a worthy wife, for her price is far above rubies.

Signed:

Dr. Tabbi Wilberforce Awotwe

Communication officer – NDC Glasgow Branch