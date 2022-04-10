1 hour ago

A former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has said that the main opposition has better economic policies than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said this on Thiursday April 7 during the launch of NDC’s the ‘Ahot) Project’ in Ashaiman. The initiative is to support members of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections to enable the party recapture power from the NPP.

According to Dr Duffuor, this initiative marks the first of 275 business initiatives to bring sustainable revenue and financial relief to our grassroot executives.

“Yesterday we successfully launched the Ahot) Project in Ashaiman; the first of our GHS 8,250,000 investment for 275 constituencies. I am grateful to all who honored my invitation for this event and humbled by the love and reception from our members in Ashaiman. Ahot), for NDC,” he said.