A popular palm wine Tapper at Kushia-Nyame-Yeduru in the Assin North District of the Central Region Samuel Bonney, a.k.a Laryea, missed death by a whisker after he was shot by a hunter who mistook him for a deer.

Information gathered by Kasapa News indicated that the hunter went to his farm Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 9:00 PM to hunt bush meat and upon reaching the farm where he shares a boundary with the Palm Wine Tapper, saw something he suspected to be a deer.

The hunter is said to have immediately shot at the creature not knowing he’d shot at his friend. The victim was shot in the stomach twice.

Though in pain, the victim managed to run home and now receiving treatment at Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.

The suspect is currently in police custody at Assin Praso pending an investigation to unravel facts before prosecution.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 12, 2022.

Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.

Below is a list of all the national Executives of the NDC:

Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman

Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair

Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

Joseph Yamin – National Organizer

Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon

Elikem Kotoko

Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer

Deputy National Communications Officers

Malik Basintale

Godwin Ako Gunn

George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer

Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator

NEC Members

Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe

Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

Source: Ghanaweb