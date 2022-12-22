A popular palm wine Tapper at Kushia-Nyame-Yeduru in the Assin North District of the Central Region Samuel Bonney, a.k.a Laryea, missed death by a whisker after he was shot by a hunter who mistook him for a deer.
Information gathered by Kasapa News indicated that the hunter went to his farm Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 9:00 PM to hunt bush meat and upon reaching the farm where he shares a boundary with the Palm Wine Tapper, saw something he suspected to be a deer.
The hunter is said to have immediately shot at the creature not knowing he’d shot at his friend. The victim was shot in the stomach twice.
Though in pain, the victim managed to run home and now receiving treatment at Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.
The suspect is currently in police custody at Assin Praso pending an investigation to unravel facts before prosecution.
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 12, 2022.
Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.
Below is a list of all the national Executives of the NDC:
Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman
Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair
Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
Joseph Yamin – National Organizer
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer
Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
Source: Ghanaweb
