2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated an eleven-member COVID-19 response team to collaborate with the Government in the fight against the pandemic.

The team announced on Sunday is dominated by medical experts from the party's camp.

"This team shall lead the NDC’s public advocacy and sensitization on the COVID-19 and collaborate with government in combating the pandemic," official statement said.

The move is in line with the NDC flag bearer, John Mahama's call on party members to join the Government in the move to combat the spread of the disease.

Below are the team lost.

Members of NDC’s COVID-19 response team

1. Mr. Alex Segbefia- Former Minister for Health.

2. Professor Margaret Kweku- Public Health Expert and Former Dean of School of Public Health, UHAS.

3. Dr. Vida Yarkong- Interdisciplinary Medicine Expert.

4. Dr. Jehu Appiah- Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association.

5. Mr. Prosper Bani- Former Minister for the Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa.

6. Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akando- Ranking Member for Parliamentary Committee on Health & MP for Juaboso

7. Nana Kofi Quakyi- Specialist in Health Economics and Assistant Professor in Public Health.

8. Hon. Dr. Ezanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor and MP for Klottey Korle

9. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh- Communications Specialist

10. Dr. Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Dr. Prosper Akanbong- Physician Consultant and former CEO, Tamale Teaching Hospital.