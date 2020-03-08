3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated it's Youth Wing Working Committee for the Greater Accra Region, urging them to work harder for the party's return to power.

Ten different Committees were sworn into office to ensure there is a vibrant youth working for the party's victory.

Speaking at the event, held at the party's headquarters on Thursday, Ofoso-Ampofo urged the youth wing to remain loyal in good and bad times.

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has urged the NDC youth wing to sacrifice for the ideals of the party as they attempt to win back power from the ruling NPP government in the 2020 General Elections.

"All that am saying is that no matter how small you are and what role you are playing, don't see that role as insignificant, Because if you don't play that role the system will not operate," he said.

So everybody should see himself or herself as part and parcel of the of the process of making the system work and work well.

The even was organised with the theme: "Mobilising, energising and resourcing the youth for victory 2020,"

The inaugurated commitees were;

Research and Evaluation Committee

Media and Strategy Committee

Media Publicity Committee

Empowerment and Welfare Committee

Administration Committee

Student Affairs Committee

Former Youth Organisers Committee

Political Committee

Logistics, Mobilization & Finance Committee

Operations and Program Committee

Chairman Ampofo implored the rank of file of the NDC party to make it a call to duty to win back power in the upcoming elections because the country only progresses when the NDC party is in power.

He said “you must understand what the party stands for, the motivation for some of us to remain and kill ourselves for the party is not how much you will get for your pocket but because what the NDC tradition has done for Ghana…. Ghana only experience development when NDC is in power”.

He dared the Akufo-Addo government to point out one single major project it has competed since the assumed power. Adding that the NPP is only completing projects that were initiated by the NDC administration.

“Nana Akufo-Addo came to parliament during his fourth national address and could not mention a single project that he has completed within the three years plus that he has been in office, he said.

"I want to send a clear signal to the people that we will also be coming out with the ‘True State of the Nation Address’ and let them know that almost all the project they are boasting of was initiated by the NDC.

We will tell them the truth and give them the date the project was approved. Go and see the railway line we will tell them the source of money when John Dramani Mahama went and negotiated the loan which was approved in parliament. He said

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC urged the youth to desist from spending time to insult executives of the party.

He said the time spent on social media can be used in engaging party members in the constituency to ensure that the party wins the December 7 elections.