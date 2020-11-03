4 hours ago

Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah has alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is plotting to cause mayhem on the eve of the 2020 General Elections.

According to him, members of the NDC have decided to block major roads leading to swing regions and constituencies to cause chaos during the electoral process.

The Manhyia North MP revealed that “their intelligence” indicates that the opposition NDC has planned to perpetuate the act in selected parts of Central, Western and Greater Accra regions.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the Manhyia North legislator explained that the move is to create a misconception about the governing New Patriotic Party among international observers.

He, however, assured the public that all related information has been handed over to the security agencies to take the necessary measures to prevent the NDC from causing confusion on Election Day.

“We all know that the NPP and President Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 elections because he has worked hard. There is a saying that, ‘your works will follow you,’ so we [NPP] do not have to take any bullet or gun it is the ballot that matters” he said.

But NDC’s MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has denied the claims by the NPP MP that the NDC is plotting to cause mayhem on the eve of election day.

According to him, the NPP is rather noted for causing electoral violence.

He, therefore, called on the public to disregard such comments by the Manhyia North legislator.