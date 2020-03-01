2 hours ago

The New Juaben North Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang as laughed off suggestions that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be voted into office in 2020 as an alternative to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“In 2020 we are voting for a government that has policies, and vision-which is President Akufo-Addo who is currently moving Ghana into the fastest growing economy in the world.”

Speaking to Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang ,“What is the policy statement of the NDC? Can anybody tell me? I don’t remember.”

”The NDC campaign message for the 2020 General Election will be a defence of the legacy of the former president and NDC as an alternative is a bad one and will not have any message in 2020.”

He stated that Mahama and the NDC are not the alternative to lead Ghana and urged Ghanaians to reject the NDC flagbearer adding that the country “certainly do not need such a clueless and visionless leadership.”

Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot win power come 2020 with John Mahama as Presidential candidate.

According to him, some selfish people in the NDC want to make sure that they would still be in charge and benefit unduly in terms of political power.