23 minutes ago

Adum Bawuah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the most corrupt since independence.

Speaking on Top FM's 'Final Point,' hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor), Adum Bawuah lamented the rampant acts of corruption associated with the current government, emphasizing that the NPP is ten times more corrupt than the leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"In a country where people are stashing money under their beds and in polytanks, Akufo-Addo's government stands out as the most corrupt ever in the history of Ghana," Adum Bawuah declared.

"I am part of the party, but I speak for Ghana first. Ofosu Ampofo recently had to seek healthcare in America, and I had a friend who was part of those who collected funds to pay for his bills... The NDC is corrupt, but the NPP is ten times more corrupt," he stated.

"The construction of a cathedral has been riddled with corruption, which has led to the project being stalled. At the Pwalugu Dam site, not even a bulb has been installed, yet we have spent $12 million on it, while Ato Forson is in court for $2.7 million," he added.

According to Adum Bawuah, members of the current government indulging in corruption will definitely atone for their deeds when power changes hands in 2025.

Adum Bawuah contested and lost the chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region during the party's regional executives election held in May 2022.