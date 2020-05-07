2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in a mess because it is enforcing strict partisan loyalty without consideration for common sense, an activist of the party Dela Coffie has said.

He was reacting to news of the party’s boycott of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi (KSK) over the continuous participation of its now suspended member Allotey Jacobs.

The decision, the party said, has been occasioned by “the unfair paneling system that the Production Team of that program has continuously foisted on the NDC over a number of months.”

Statement from the party said “specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the Producers and Host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”, ostensibly to spite the NDC”.

But in reacting to the disease, Dela Coffie said it is an “own goal”, asking “you’re boycotting the ‘Kokroko platform’ on Peace FM simply because of the presence of one of your own – Allotey Jacobs?”.

Allotey Jacobs has since been suspended from the party.

Read his full post:

Herein lies the reason the NDC is in such a mess. Strict partisan loyalty, without consideration of common sense is decaying the very foundation of once glorious political tradition.

You’re boycotting the ‘Kokroko platform’ on Peace FM simply because of the presence of one of your own – Allotey Jacobs?

You boycott such a huge platform in a political season, and infowar era? Who does that?

This is clearly a puerile behaviour – an own goal, and it is completely at variance with our democratic processes. It is also akin to an entitled activism and ignorant cowardice. And not only is this unrefined gatekeeping attitude a disgrace to the NDC, it also exposes to the larger public the level of our intellectuality, and crudity in accommodating opposing views.

It goes to show that the current managers of the NDC communications directorate don’t understand the times that we are in. They just don’t get it, and the fact that people are too dumb to realise this alone scares me.

Pretty sad and funn

Credit: mynewsgh