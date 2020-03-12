2 hours ago

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is suffering from a leadership crisis.

According to him, the party with less than 10 months to go for a general election has not been able to name its running mate.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that they prefer to attend to trivial issues rather than concentrating on finding a running mate for the 2020 general elections.

"A party which is supposed to provide us with a meaning opposition cannot even boast of a running mate for the 2020 general elections. They rather prefer to engage in politics of vilification and insults," he said.

It is rather unfortunate that their leader, John Mahama is unable to sit them down and guide them on how to go about their duties and ensure that the party selects a running mate for the general elections.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has issued a strong warning to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for reportedly destroying its billboards at night.

“The attention of the National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to an unfortunate incident, where people suspected to be members of NPP vigilante groups, were engaged in pulling down of NDC billboards, removal of NDC flags and tearing of our posters in Ablekuma West Constituency, North Dayi Constituency, and many other places,” the NDC alerted in a statement issued by its Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo.

The NDC warned that it will retaliate in kind if the trend continues

“By this statement, we direct our teeming and dedicated youth across the country to within 3 days pull down all NPP billboards, flags and posters in every corner of this country if the destruction of our flags and other paraphernalia continues,” he added.

This confrontation is set to spark a chain reaction that may be a dress rehearsal of potential violence that the two biggest parties in the country are likely to unleash on each other run-up to the 2020 general elections.

Watch Video Below

Peace News