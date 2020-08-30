3 hours ago

The NDC Communication Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi was seen at the Nima Police station on Sunday in a bid to seek bail for the arrested President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association Michael Kwadwo Peprah.

Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested in the Ashanti region Saturday night at the Central Police Station in Kumasi and was later transported to Accra, on the orders of the Environment Minister and Chief “Galamsey” promoter, Professor Frimpong Boateng, sources say.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamf's move follows a report that Michael Kwadwo Peprah was not been given access to his lawyers by the Police.

Reports indicate that Mr Peprah was arrested over a Facebook post, ahead of the Association’s planned press conference in Kumasi.

The NDC in a statement earlier condemned this act, saying it is part of a desperate scheme by the oppressive and despotic Akufo Addo-government to intimidate, harass and silence critical voices ahead of the 2020 general elections.