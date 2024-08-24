5 hours ago

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to begin preparing for its exit from power.

The former President emphasized that the extensive damage inflicted on the country’s economy by the NPP’s mismanagement necessitates a transfer of power to the NDC.

He assured that the NDC is committed to restoring and revitalizing the sectors that have been severely impacted.

“We the members of the National Democratic Congress have gathered here to express our utmost belief in democratic governance and to proclaim right here that the time is up for this administration and the time is up for them to go.”

Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch at the University of Education, Winneba, on Saturday, August 24, Mahama also accused the NPP of destroying Ghana’s democracy.

“They have decimated our democracy beyond recognition. They have destroyed families and livelihoods and pushed millions of our people below the poverty line. Your vote on December 7 will end the tyranny, it will end the cronyism, the corruption, the hardship, and it will also pave the way for the vision and trustworthiness, and I am going to restore that to the Flagstaff House.”

“This government must begin writing their handing over notes if they have not started that already,” the former President further urged the government.